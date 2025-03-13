Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,731,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 815,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 7.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,274,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. China Renaissance cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

