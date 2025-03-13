Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315.30 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.15), with a volume of 10226604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323.40 ($4.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.71) to GBX 430 ($5.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 485 ($6.29) to GBX 465 ($6.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.38.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rentokil Initial plc will post 25.8725561 EPS for the current year.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

