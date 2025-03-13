Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,838 shares of company stock worth $75,333,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PLTR opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

