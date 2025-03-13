Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,257,000 after acquiring an additional 259,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pentair by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Pentair by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

