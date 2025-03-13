Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

