Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $485.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.69.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

