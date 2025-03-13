Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Up 36.9% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 36.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06). 994,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 326,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

An emerging UK focused E&P company

