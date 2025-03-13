iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 304,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.