Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 618.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,429.25. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

