Solid State (LON:SOLI) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204.45 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 193.33 ($2.51). Approximately 205,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 92,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.27).

Solid State Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 374.70.

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solid State had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid State plc will post 13.6195996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Solid State’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

In other Solid State news, insider Peter Owen James sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.62), for a total value of £9,015 ($11,691.09). Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Solid State

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

Further Reading

