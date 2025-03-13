Amundi Sells 656,533 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656,533 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.14% of Rollins worth $30,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,251,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ROL opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.