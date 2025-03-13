Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 679.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2,018.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

