Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.