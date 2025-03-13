TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
In other news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,036.50. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
