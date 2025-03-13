Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

CSX, Celsius, Diageo, Molson Coors Beverage, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, and Cenovus Energy are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to shares representing ownership in companies that are based in Canada or derive a significant portion of their revenue from Canadian operations. These stocks are predominantly traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), offering investors exposure to the country’s diverse industries including natural resources, financial services, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.10. 7,828,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,641,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. 6,756,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,810. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 724,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,330. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of TAP traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.86. 1,308,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,712. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. 947,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,983. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. 2,465,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 4,698,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,422,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Featured Stories