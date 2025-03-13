Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $59.73 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

