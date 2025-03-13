Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $59.73 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.
IPG Photonics Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
