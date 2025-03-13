Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 11,826 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.