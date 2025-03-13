Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 20,000 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total value of C$317,156.00.
Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$156,300.00.
Kinross Gold Price Performance
Shares of K opened at C$15.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.20.
Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.10.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.
