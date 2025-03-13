PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,054 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 4.03% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter worth $409,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $145.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NZAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.