Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Expands By 261.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a growth of 261.2% from the February 13th total of 84,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

