Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 144,064 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,064 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

