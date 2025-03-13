SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPTS opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

