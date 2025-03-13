Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $728,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CareDx by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Up 2.8 %

CareDx stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.95. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

