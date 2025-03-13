PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 71,808 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Hillenbrand worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

