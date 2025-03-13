Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after buying an additional 4,118,522 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,570,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,883,000 after buying an additional 2,865,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after buying an additional 2,817,586 shares during the period. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

