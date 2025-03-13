Janet P. Froetscher Purchases 2,717 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. The trade was a 137.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SouthState Stock Down 0.2 %

SSB stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Read Our Latest Report on SouthState

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SouthState by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in SouthState by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SouthState by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.