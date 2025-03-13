Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ZVRA FY2029 Earnings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2029 earnings estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.
Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,759.96. This trade represents a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,384 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
