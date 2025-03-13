Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of MD FY2026 Earnings

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NYSE:MD opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,861,000 after buying an additional 113,976 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,038,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,492,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 393,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

