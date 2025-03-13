Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $21.71 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $21,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

ELS stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

