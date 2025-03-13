The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,643,895. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

