Truvestments Capital LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $225.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

