ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
