Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRMN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Karman

NYSE:KRMN opened at $30.06 on Monday. Karman has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

