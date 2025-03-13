J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Issues Earnings Results

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.
J.W. Mays Trading Down 1.0 %
MAYS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.44 and a beta of -0.07. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.
J.W. Mays Company Profile
