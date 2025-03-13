J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Issues Earnings Results

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

J.W. Mays Trading Down 1.0 %

MAYS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.44 and a beta of -0.07. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

