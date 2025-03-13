OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.66, but opened at $170.69. OSI Systems shares last traded at $163.23, with a volume of 162,949 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $451,670.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,481.88. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.