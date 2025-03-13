Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Decreases By 91.2%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 78,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

