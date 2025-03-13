Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Decreases By 91.2%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 78,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $15.09.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
