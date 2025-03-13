JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.13 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.26 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

