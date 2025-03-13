Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

