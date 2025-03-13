Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $151.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $151,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

