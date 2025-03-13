What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ONCY FY2027 Earnings?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONCY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Leede Financial downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 42,955 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

