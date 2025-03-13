HC Wainwright Has Optimistic View of TSE:ONC FY2026 Earnings

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

