Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 560.0% in February

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance
About Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knorr-Bremse
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.