Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

KEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,388. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.