Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $150.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $148.27 and a 52 week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

