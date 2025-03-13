Rakuten Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 5,089.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KE by 41.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

About KE



KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

