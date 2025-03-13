Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,213,230 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,213,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,700,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Brookfield by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Brookfield by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.77 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

