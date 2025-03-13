SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Barclays lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NYSE:S opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,444,911.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at $22,782,850.68. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,571. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

