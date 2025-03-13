Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.28.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

