Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $561.48 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $597.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

