Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $92,500.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 964,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,250. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tenable by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 51,989 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

